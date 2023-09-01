News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO exam admit card 2023 released at ibps.in, download officer scale 1 hall tickets here

IBPS PO exam admit card 2023 released at ibps.in, download officer scale 1 hall tickets here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2023 04:39 PM IST

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Download from www.ibps.in. Main exam on Sept 10.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) on September 1, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the main examination from the official website at www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 Released for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I), Download Now from www.ibps.in
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 Released for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I), Download Now from www.ibps.in

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) admit card

The online Main examination for the post of recruitment to the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) in the regional rural banks will be conducted on September 10.

Mock test link

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I)

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out