IBPS PO Main 2024 score released at www.ibps.in, link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officer scores today, February 2. Candidates download their scores from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their scores using their login credentials. IBPS Probationary Officer scores released, candidates can download from www.ibps.in

The IBPS PO written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The interview will be conducted in February 2024.

List of candidates shortlisted for interview.

IBPS PO Main exam score 2024: How to download

To download the IBPS Main exam score 2024 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Mains exam score

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.