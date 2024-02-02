 IBPS PO Main 2024 score released at www.ibps.in, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO Main 2024 score released at www.ibps.in, link here

IBPS PO Main 2024 score released at www.ibps.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 02, 2024 05:50 PM IST

IBPS Probationary Officer scores were released today, and candidates can download them from the official website.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officer scores today, February 2. Candidates download their scores from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their scores using their login credentials.

IBPS Probationary Officer scores released, candidates can download from www.ibps.in
IBPS Probationary Officer scores released, candidates can download from www.ibps.in

IBPS PO exam score link

The IBPS PO written examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The interview will be conducted in February 2024.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

List of candidates shortlisted for interview.

IBPS PO Main exam score 2024: How to download

To download the IBPS Main exam score 2024 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Mains exam score

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On