IBPS PO/MT, SO 2023 registration ends tomorrow on ibps.in

IBPS PO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close registrations for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (IBPS SO 2023) tomorrow, August 21. Those who are yet to apply can submit forms on ibps.in. IBPS PO/MT, SO 2023 registration ends tomorrow

August 21 is also the last date of fee payment for both exams.

Admit cards or call letters for IBPS PO and SO will be issued in September.

The institute will release prelims exam call letters for IBPS PO in September and for SO, it will be issued in December.

The online preliminary exam of PO/MT is tentatively scheduled for September/October. For SO, the exam is likely to take place in December.

The application fee for IBPS PO and SO 2023 is ₹175 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹850.

Vacancy details:

IBPS PO/MT 2023: 462 vacancies.

There are six posts under IBPS SO for which vacancies are:

AGRICULTURAL FIELD OFFICER (SCALE-I): 500 vacancies

HR/PERSONNEL OFFICER (SCALE-I): 31

IT OFFICER(SCALE-I): 120

LAW OFFICER (SCALE-I): 10

MARKETING OFFICER (SCALE-I): 700

MARKETING OFFICER (SCALE-I): 41

