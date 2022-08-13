IBPS PO MTs XII Exam 2022: Important notice issued for candidates

The institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) has issued an important notice for the candidates applying for the posts of probationary officer and management trainee. According to the notice, candidates have been advised to complete the application process along with payment preferably before the closing date due to heavy load of applications.

“Due to the heavy load, candidates are advised to apply and complete the payment much before the closing date for CRP-PO/MTs-XII” reads the official notification on the website.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6932 vacancies. 2799 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates, 1876 are for OBC candidates, 666 are for EWS category candidates, 1071 are for SC candidates and 520 are for ST candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the common recruitment process for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee in the Participating Banks.

IBPS will shortlist candidates on the basis of online examination including prelims and main and interview.

Candidates from unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs.850 and candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category have to pay an application fee of Rs.175.

Check how to apply here

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the apply link for the posts CRP-PO/MT-XII

Register and fill the application form

Upload the documents and pay the application fee

Submit and download the form