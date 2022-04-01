Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO provisional allotment results declared at ibps.in, direct link
IBPS PO provisional allotment results declared at ibps.in, direct link

  • The provisional allotment list for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on April 1 has released the provisional allotment list Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees. Candidates who took the examination can check the combined main examination and interview result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The result will be available on the official website of IBPS till April 30.

Candidates can check their result through registration number or roll number and Date of Birth or password.

 Here's the direct link to check the result

IBPS PO provisional results: Know how to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, look for the Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees result

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the allotment list

Take a printout for future use.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

 

