IBPS Recruitment for various Posts 2021: Admit Card for interview released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday, May 25 released the interview admit card for various IT posts. Candidates can download the call letter for personal interview till June 2.

Candidates can download their call letter for their personal interview for various IT posts by clicking here.

IBPS Recruitment for Various posts: How to download call letter for interview

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link given to download the call letter for the personal interview

A new page will open on your screen

Key in your Credentials and login

Your call letter for the personal interview will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy and save it on your computer

Note: Call letter will be available from May 25 to June 2 only, so candidates are advised to download the admit card before the closure date.