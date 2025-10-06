Edit Profile
    IBPS RRB 2025 application correction window opening today at ibps.in, here's how to make corrections

    IBPS RRB 2025 application correction window is scheduled to open on October 6 at ibps.in. Check the steps to make corrections.

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:10 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is scheduled to open the IBPS RRB 2025 correction window on Monday, October 6, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes or modifications in their application form can do it on the official website at ibps.in.

    IBPS RRB 2025 application correction window is opening on October 6 at ibps.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    The correction window will be open till October 7, 2025.

    Candidates will have to pay modifying/ correcting fee of 200/- (inclusive of GST). This will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of the category.

    The correction fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other examination.

    IBPS RRB 2025: Steps to make corrections

    Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections:

    1. Visit the official website at ibps.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the the link for IBPS RRB 2025 application correction.

    3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

    4. The application form will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Make corrections and pay the fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Candidates, during this period, are allowed to correct/ modify online application form, and also re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/changes in online application data as per their requirement.

    Only those candidates can make corrections in the application form who have successfully submitted their completed online application form along with payment of requisite fees/intimation charges within the specified period of application registration.

    What details cannot be edited

    The official notice reads, “Data submitted by the candidates in original application for ‘Name’, ‘Email ID’, ‘Mobile Number’, ‘State/UT’ field in vacancy, ‘State/UT’ field in Correspondence address and ‘Permanent address’, ‘Post’ and ‘Nationality’ fields cannot be edited.”

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.

