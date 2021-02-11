IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 interview on its official website.
Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter
The institute had conducted the RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30, 2021, and the result was declared on February 8, 2021.
How to download IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter:
Visit the official website at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download interview call letters for CRP RRBs Officer Scale 1”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter will be displayed on the screen
Download the call letter and take its print out for future use.
