IBPS RRB PO Mains Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) Main exam 2022. Candidates can check the IBPSC RRB PO Mains scorecard from the official website at ibps.in.

The interviews are tentatively planned from November 14.

Here's the direct link to check the scorecard.

Here's the list of candidates shortlisted for interview.

IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the view scores link for CRP-RRBs-X Group ‘A’ - Officers (Scale-I)

Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference