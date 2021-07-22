IBPS RRBs Clerk X admit card 2021 out at ibps.in, direct link for call letter

.

IBPS RRB Clerk X exam admit card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday, July 22 released the call letter or admit card for clerk or office assistant preliminary examination 2021. Candidates can download their call letter from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The link to download the admit card will close on August 14.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk X admit card

Steps to download IBPS RRBs Office Assistant X prelims call letter 2021

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download prelims call letter for CRP/RRBs X Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

3) A login page will open

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer