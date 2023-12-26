IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023: Centre change link for Manipur candidates activated at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023 centre change link for Manipur candidates on December 26, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the exam centre can find the link on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023: Centre change link for Manipur candidates activated

The link to make changes in the exam centre will remain active till December 27, 2023. On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres.

The decision to offer the option of ‘centre change’ to the candidates who have opted for Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Preliminary Examination for recruitment for the post of Specialist Officers under CRP SPL-XIII was taken after reviewing the situation in the state. The notice for the same was released on December 23, 2023.

Direct link for exam centre change here

IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023: How to change exam centre

To make changes in the exam centre, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023 centre change link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Once done, make changes in the exam centre and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS SO preliminary examination will be conducted in December 2023. The examination will comprise Objective Tests for 125 marks. This test duration is of 2 hours and the question paper will consist of 3 sections. The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.