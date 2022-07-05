ICAI CA Exam 2022: Foundation exam date rescheduled in Assam, notice here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has rescheduled ICAI CA Exam 2022 date for foundation course. The foundation course exam date has been rescheduled in Assam Silchar district. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

As per the official notice, Foundation Examination, Paper – 1 which was scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 2022 will be conducted on July 14, 2022 and Paper 2 exam which was scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022 will be conducted on July 16, 2022.

The aforementioned examinations will now be held as per the following dates at the same examination centre i.e. Gurucharan College, Silchar and at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit cards already issued will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Official notice here

ICAI CA Exam 2022: How to download notice

To download the new notice, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.