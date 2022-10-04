ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Last date to apply for December exam

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation 2022 will end the registration process for December 2022 Examinations on October 4. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same on the official website at www.icai.org. Candidates can apply till October 9 with late fee.

According to the schedule the examination will be held from December 14 till December 20.

The correction window for the examination forms already filled shall be available during October 8 to October 13. For Indian Centers, the application fee is 1500. For candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan, the fee is 2,200 Rupees. For candidates from outside the United States, the application fee is USD $325.

Direct link

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: How to apply

On the homepage, click on the students tan and then on examination.

Login at eservices.icai.org and apply online for December 2022 Examinations

Fill out the application form

Pay the fees and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.