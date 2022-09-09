ICAI CA Foundation exam dates released, check notice here

The schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams in December 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to the schedule the examination will be held from December 14 till December 20. The online application process will commence from September 14. Interested candidates can apply till October 4 at www.icai.org.

The last date for submission of online examination application form with late fee is October 9.

The application fee is ₹1500 foe Indian Centers. The fee is 2,200 Rupees for candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan. The application price is USD 325 for overseas candidates.

The paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM and Paper 3 & 4 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for December 2022 Exam onwards and also pay the requisite examination fee online.

Notification here