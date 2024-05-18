ICAI CA Foundation & Inter Sept 2024 exam dates released, key details inside

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in an official notification has released the exam dates and schedule of Chartered Accountants Foundation and Intermediate Examinations for September 2024. As per the official notification, The ICAI CA Foundation Examination will be conducted on 13th, 15th, 18th & 20th September 2024.(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

Candidates who wish to register and appear for the exams, need to take note of the dates on which the exams are scheduled to take place.

Important Dates:

The Intermediate Course Examination for Group I will be conducted on 12th, 14th & 17th September 2024. For Group II the Intermediate Course Examination will be conducted on 19th, 21st & 23rd September 2024.

“No examination is scheduled on 16th September 2024 (Monday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday as per F. No. 12/2/2023-JCA dated 3.7.2023 issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, Government of India,” mentioned the official notice.

Students need to note that Paper(s) 3 & 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. The official notice also mentions the cities in India where the exam will be held.

For students outside India, the September 2024 Examinations will be held at 8 overseas examination centres. They are Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

For Intermediate Exam:

Commencement of submission of online exam application forms: July 7, 2024

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: July 20, 2024

(without late fees)

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: July 23, 2024

(with late fees of ₹600/- or US $ 10)

Correction Window period: July 24 - 26, 2024

For Foundation Exam:

Commencement of submission of online exam application forms: July 28, 2024

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: August 10, 2024

(without late fees)

Last date for submission of online exam application forms: August 13, 2024

(with late fees of ₹600/- or US $ 10)

Correction Window period: August 14-16, 2024

For more information regarding exam fees and other details, visit the official website