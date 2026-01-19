ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised schedule released at icai.org, check new dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the revised schedule for ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination can check the revised dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the official notice, the Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics that was scheduled on January 19, 2026 has been postponed and will be held on January 31, 2026. The rescheduled examination, as aforementioned shall be held at the same examination centre and at the same timings i.e., 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST).

The admit cards which are already issued would remain valid for the scheduled date.

The Institute will conduct the remaining papers of the Chartered Accountants Foundation January 2026 exam as scheduled, i.e, on January 20, 22 and 24, 2026.

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: How to download revised schedule To check and download the revised schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026 revised schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

