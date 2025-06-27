ICAI CA May Exam Final Results 2025 expected by July first week, here's how to download scores when out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the results of ICAI May Final Exams 2025 soon. ICAI CA May Final results 2025 are expected by July first week. Check the steps to download scores when out. (File/Hindustan Times)

While the date for the declaration of ICAI CA Final Exam 2025 has not been officially confirmed yet, Ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal informed on his X handle (formerly Twitter) that the results are likely to be out by July first week, tentatively around July 3rd or 4th.

Also read: TS EAPCET counselling schedule 2025 released, applications begin tomorrow, check important dates here

Also read: Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 released, here's how to check at bse.telangana.gov.in

Once announced, candidates who appeared for the Chartered Accountant examination will be able to check their results on the official website at icai.org.

Candidates will need to log in using their User ID and Password to check the results when out.

Also read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 datesheet released, check schedule here

ICAI CA Final Exam 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets when released:

Visit the official website at icai.org. On the home page, click on the link to download the ICAI CA May 2025 Exam results. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your ICAI CA Final Results 2025 displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the final examination for Group 1 was conducted held on May 2, 4 and 6, and the Group 2 exams were conducted on May 8, 16 and 18, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that in 2024, the ICAI CA May Exam results were declared on July 11, and in 2023, the results were declared on July 5.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.