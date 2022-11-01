Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates

competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Important notice has been released for candidates appearing for ICAI CA November Exam 2022. The official notice is given below.

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates
ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for ICAI CA November Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Chartered Accountants examination can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the notice, the Institute has asked the candidates to bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate Examinations being held in November 2022 by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the mentioned address on or before November 22, 2022.

The letter should be sent to The Additional Secretary (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002.

The Institute has also informed that only those observations of students will be taken up for considered who provide their following details- name of the student, registration number, roll number, email ID and mobile number. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out