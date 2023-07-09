The Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills verify 2023 registration window will be closed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on tomorrow, July 10. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI ICITSS 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at advit.icaiexam.icai.org

The Advanced ICITSS 2023 examination will be conducted on July 30 from 10.30 AM. to 12.30 PM.

“Candidates who have successfully completed the Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course on or before 30th June, 2023 are eligible to apply for appearing in the above test”, reads the official website.

This 100-mark exam will be an objective-type MCQ test with 100 questions worth one mark each for the previous and current versions of the AICITSS-IT Course Test. Negative marking will not be done.

Direct link to apply

ICITSS Advanced 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at advit.icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the application link for the exam

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

