ICAI relaxes study period for CA July 2021 foundation exam pass students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a relaxation in the study period for students appearing in May, 2022 intermediate examination after passing July, 2021 foundation examination.

ICAI CA July 2021 foundation exam result was declared on September 13.

All CA students who have cleared the foundation exam can appear for the intermediate exam scheduled to be held in May, 2022.

These students can register for the intermediate exam till November 1.

“In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to postponement of May, 2021 Foundation Examination, the competent authority has decided that the students who have cleared July, 2021 Foundation Examination are required to register in Intermediate Course till November 1, 2021 in order to appear in May, 2022 Intermediate Examination. Such students are hereby allowed to appear in the Intermediate Examination to be held in May, 2022 after completion of six months study period in place of eight months study period,” Director, Board of Studies, ICAI has said.