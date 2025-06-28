ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE admit cards 2025 released, direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF/SRF(PhD) 2025. Candidates can download the ICAR admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR. The direct link is given below. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE admit cards 2025 released(Official website, screenshot)

The exam will be held on July 3 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be held in the morning shift, from 10 am to 12 pm while the AICE PhD exam will take place in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application numbers and dates of birth. Here is the direct link

Download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE admit card 2025

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD admit card 2025

Go to the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR. Open the AIEEA PG and AICE admit card download link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card.

NTA has asked candidates to check that the photo, signature and barcode are available on the admit card. If any of this information is missing, candidates need to re-download the admit card.

The ICAR admit card will contain some important exam day instructions. Candidates must read the information carefully and follow them on the examination day.

NTA said that the admit card has been issued provisionally to the candidates and it is subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

It added that candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

Candidates need to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

For any queries/ clarifications, they can call 011-40759000/011-69227700 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in.