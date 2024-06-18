ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE exam city information slips released on exams.nta.ac.in; direct links here

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released exam city information slips for the ICAR All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA)-PG and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE)- JRF/SRF (PhD), 2024. Candidates who will appear in the two entrance examinations can download the city information slips from exams.nta.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE exam city information slips released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD exam city information slip download link

The ICAR AIEEA PG entrance examination is scheduled for June 29 (morning session) and the AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exam is scheduled for June 29 (afternoon) session.

Candidates can download the exam city slips using the application number and date of birth.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” the NTA said.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the exam city slip, s/he can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-4075900 or 011-6922770.

“The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ for the latest updates regarding the exam,” the NTA added.

Recently, the ICAR informed that this year, candidates who are about to complete their undergraduate degree programmes can also appear in its postgraduate entrance examination.

“It is for the information of candidates aspiring to appear in ICAR’s AIEEA (PG), who are near completion of their degree programs can also apply. The field/ option of 'Appearing' is available under passing status of graduation qualification details,” the NTA said.

However, such candidates will be allowed to sit for the exam provisionally, and they must possess the necessary qualifications at the time of admission.