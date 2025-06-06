ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025: Correction window opens tomorrow, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA will open the correction window for ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 entrance exam on June 7, 2025. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can find the link through the official website of ICAR AIEEA at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025: Correction window opens tomorrow

The correction window will close on June 9, 2025 at 11.59 pm. The additional fee (whatever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

As per the official notice, the registered candidates will have to visit the website and verify their particulars.

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

2. Click on ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your corrections have been made.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be held on July 3, 2025. The test of AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAR AIEEA.