ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration ends tomorrow at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA will close the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration process on June 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for admission to postgraduate and doctoral degree programmes can find the direct link on the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/. ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration ends tomorrow, link here

The correction window will open on June 7 and close on June 9, 2025. The examination will be held on July 3, 2025.

The test of AIEEA (PG)-2025 has a single paper of 2 hours duration. ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2025 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 89 Cities all over the country.

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025: How to apply

To apply for the ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/.

2. Click on ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAR.