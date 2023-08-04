Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer keys released on icar.nta.nic.in, direct links

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer keys released on icar.nta.nic.in, direct links

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 04, 2023 11:09 AM IST

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023: Candidates who have appeared in one of these exams can go to icar.nta.nic.in and download provisional answer keys.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission-Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) and All India Competitive Examination or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD). Candidates who have appeared in one of these exams can go to icar.nta.nic.in and download provisional answer keys.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer keys released out on icar.nta.nic.in
NTA has also displayed question papers of these exams along with provisional answer keys. More details on the schedule of challenging the answer key, fee, etc. are awaited.

ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023

ICAR AICE PhD answer key 2023

Candidates can download ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD answer keys using application number and password or application number and date of birth.

How to check ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD answer keys 2023

  1. Go to icar.nta.nic.in.
  2. Now, go to the answer key download tab given under candidate activity.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check questions and correct answers.
  5. If required, follow the given steps to challenge it.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.

