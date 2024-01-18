ICMAI CMA June 2024 inter, final and foundation exam date released, check here
ICMAI Announces CMA Exam Dates for June 2024; Inter & Final Exams from June 11-18, Foundation Exam on June 16.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam dates for the June 2024 session. According to the notification, the Intermediate and Final examination in June 2024 will be conducted from June 11 to June 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website, icmai.in.
The Foundation examination in June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The CMA Foundation June 2024 exam application deadline is April 16, while the CMA Inter, Final application form must be completed by April 10, 2024.
|Group
|Final examination
|Intermediate examination
|Inland
|Overseas
|Inland
|Overseas
|One group
|₹1,400
|100 US Dollars
|₹1,200
|90 US Dollars
|Two groups
|₹2,800
|100 US Dollars
|₹2,400
|90 US Dollars
|Foundation course exmination
Inland
Overseas
The Inter & Final examination results will be released by August 23, 2024. The Foundation examination results will be released by July 11, 2024.
For more information candidates can check the detailed notification below:
Intermediate and Final Examination for the June 2024 Term