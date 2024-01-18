ICMAI CMA June 2024 inter, final and foundation exam date released, check here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam dates for the June 2024 session. According to the notification, the Intermediate and Final examination in June 2024 will be conducted from June 11 to June 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website, icmai.in. ICMAI announces CMA exam dates for June 2024 session(HT file)

The Foundation examination in June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The CMA Foundation June 2024 exam application deadline is April 16, while the CMA Inter, Final application form must be completed by April 10, 2024.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Group Final examination Intermediate examination Inland Overseas Inland Overseas One group ₹ 1,400 100 US Dollars ₹ 1,200 90 US Dollars Two groups ₹ 2,800 100 US Dollars ₹ 2,400 90 US Dollars

Foundation course exmination Inland ₹ 1200 Overseas 60 US Doller

The Inter & Final examination results will be released by August 23, 2024. The Foundation examination results will be released by July 11, 2024.

For more information candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Intermediate and Final Examination for the June 2024 Term

Foundation Examination for June 2024 Term