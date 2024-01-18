close_game
ICMAI CMA June 2024 inter, final and foundation exam date released, check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 06:28 PM IST

ICMAI Announces CMA Exam Dates for June 2024; Inter & Final Exams from June 11-18, Foundation Exam on June 16.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the CMA foundation, intermediate, and final exam dates for the June 2024 session. According to the notification, the Intermediate and Final examination in June 2024 will be conducted from June 11 to June 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI announces CMA exam dates for June 2024 session(HT file)
The Foundation examination in June 2024 will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The CMA Foundation June 2024 exam application deadline is April 16, while the CMA Inter, Final application form must be completed by April 10, 2024.

GroupFinal examinationIntermediate examination
InlandOverseasInlandOverseas
One group 1,400100 US Dollars 1,20090 US Dollars
Two groups 2,800100 US Dollars 2,40090 US Dollars
Foundation course exmination

Inland

1200

Overseas

60 US Doller

The Inter & Final examination results will be released by August 23, 2024. The Foundation examination results will be released by July 11, 2024.

For more information candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Intermediate and Final Examination for the June 2024 Term

Foundation Examination for June 2024 Term

Exam and College Guide
