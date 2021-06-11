Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS Exam 2021: One more attempt to students under 2012 old syllabus
ICSI CS Exam 2021: One more attempt to students under 2012 old syllabus
ICSI CS Exam 2021 students under 2012 old syllabus to get one more attempt. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:43 AM IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to grant one more attempt to students under 2012 old syllabus for ICSI CS Exam 2021. The Institute will grant an attempt to students of the Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) during the December 2021 session. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, “three Elective subjects of Professional Programme (New Syllabus) such as “Forensic Audit; Direct Tax Laws and Practice; and Valuation and Business Modelling” shall also continue in December 2021 exam session.”

However, for the students who have already switched over to the new syllabus, his request for returning to the old syllabus shall not be allowed to appear for the December examination. Also, all students (under 2012 old syllabus) may note that they shall be compulsorily switched over to 2017 (New syllabus) from June 2022 Session onwards.

Meanwhile, the Institute has reopened the exam center change window for ICSI CS June Exam 2021 on June 10. The window shall remain open till June 12, 2021. The CS examinations for the Foundation program, Executive programme, and the professional programme will be conducted from August 10 to August 20.


