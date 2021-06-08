ICSI CS June 2021 exam revised time table released, check it here

ICSI CS exam revised time table: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday, June 7 announced the revised examination dates of CS examinations for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and the professional programme. The examination will now be held from August 10 to August 20.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10

The official notification reads,” This is in continuation with the earlier important examination announcement dated 4th May 2021. It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from 1Oth August. 2021 to 20th Auqust.2021”.

Revised Exam Time Table for Foundation Programme

Revised Exam Time Table for Executive and Professional Programme

Candidates can check the notification on the official website of ICSI at https://www.icsi.edu/home/