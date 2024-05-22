ICSI CS June Admit Card 2024 for Executive and Professional program released at icsi.edu, download link here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for CS June examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. The admit card can also be downloaded from the website link icsi.indiaeducation.net. ICSI CS June Admit Card 2024 released at icsi.edu, download link here

The e-admit card has been released for Executive and Professional program (old and new syllabus), June 2024 examination.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

CS Executive and Professional Program (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations will begin on June 2 and will end on June 10, 2024.

The official notice reads, “The E-Admit Cards of eligible Students for appearing in June, 2024 Session of CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations scheduled to be held during 2nd June, 2024 to 1 0 t h J u n e , 2024 have been uploaded on the website of the Institute at www.icsi.edu and also available at the URL https://icsi.indiaeducation.net/.”

ICSI CS June Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates who will appear for ICSI CS June examination can follow the steps given below to download it.

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS June Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted.

In case of any query/ discrepancy, please feel free contact to the Institute immediately at the E-Mail id : enroll@icsi.edu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.