ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 released at icsi.edu, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 19, 2025 06:08 PM IST

ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 on May 19, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for June, 2025 Session of CS Executive (New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations can download the e-admit card through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 released at icsi.edu, download link here
ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 released at icsi.edu, download link here

The examination will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025.

Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Paper-wise Exemption granted.

Direct link to download ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025

ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025: How to download 

To download the e-admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on latest updates link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 link available on the page.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download it.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS June Admit Card 2025 released at icsi.edu, download link here
Exam and College Guide
