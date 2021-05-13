ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Online form submission window to reopen again,dates here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to reopen ICSI CS June Exam 2021 window again on May 15, 2021. Candidates who could not submit their examination form for r CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Examinations can again do it till May 22, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

This facility is for students who could not submit the examination form and are desirous of appearing for the Examination for the June 2021 Session for CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program. The online window for exam form submission will be reopened for the addition of module and claim exemption on the basis of higher qualification.

As per the official notice, this facility has been provided as a special case on account of the postponement of examination arising out of Covid 19 Pandemic. Interested candidates will have to use this opportunity as a special case, as per applicable fees.

Meanwhile, ICSI CS June Exam 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10. The revised schedule for the exam will be released in due course after a review of the Covid-19 situation. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examination.