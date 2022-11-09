ICSI CSEET 2022: Important instructions released for Nov 12 exam, check here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has published important exam day guidelines for the CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET scheduled for November 12, 2022.

The instructions inform candidates about how the remote proctored test will be held and DOs and DON'Ts to be followed by them during the examination, among others.

Remote proctored test means candidates can take the exam from a place of their convenience, but it should be isolated. They need to use a computer device (laptop or desktop) where their activities during the exam will be monitored. Using mobile phone, tablet, etc will not be allowed during the exam, the institute said.

As CSEET November 2022 is being held online, there will be no Viva Voce portion in the exam. THe total duration of the test is 120 minutes where 140 questions (200 marks) will be asked.

Candidates are required to keep their admit cards and identity cards (passport, driving licence, PAN, UID Aadhar card or voter ID) ready as these documents will be required during the exam for verification.

“Candidates are required to properly download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their Desktop or Laptop beforehand as directed for the CSEET. SEBLite shall not be uninstalled till CSEET has completed/submitted successfully. Candidate should attend the Mock Test of CSEET as directed. In case candidate fail to download the Safe Exam Browser due to any reason they will not able to start the test and no query in this regard will be entertained,” the institute said.

Candidates are required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the exam begins. They will not be allowed to appear if the do not login before 15 minutes. They are not allowed to finish the test for 90 minutes.

CSEET 2022: DOs and DON'Ts

Using Mobile, earphone, headphone or any other gadget including Pager, digital diary, calculator, smart watch, etc is not allowed. Referring of book or using writing pad(s), note books, etc is not allowed. Presence of any other person in the room with the candidate is prohibited. Taking photograph of the screen/questions/answer option is not allowed. Reading questions, answer options loudly is not allowed. Leaving the work station without submission of the test is not permitted.

