ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 expected to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to release ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 on April 28, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET examination can download the admit card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination will be conducted on May 8, 2021.

As per the official notice, the Admit Card to the eligible candidates will be issued 10 days prior to the Test. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will have computer-based questions in MCQ pattern and the duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. The total number of questions will be 140 and the total marks will be 200. CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centres.