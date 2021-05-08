ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 to be conducted again on May 10, check official notice here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to conduct ICSI CSEET Exam 2021 again on May 10, 2021. The examination will be conducted for candidates who were not able to successfully appear in the CSEET examination on May 8 due to some technical issues. The official notice can be checked on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, in case the concerned candidates will not appear in the test that is scheduled on May 10, 2021, they will be marked absent for the CSEET. The batch timings, User Id, and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 10th May 2021 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.

Candidates can appear for the test by using credentials sent at their registered email ids or through SMS. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates along with instructions to candidates from the Institute’s website.

Along with this, candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on their laptop or desktop from which they will be appearing for the examination. The link for the same is available on the official notice.