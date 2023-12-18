close_game
ICSI CSEET May 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here's direct link to apply

ICSI CSEET May 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 03:00 PM IST

ICSI commences registration for CSEET May 2024, apply now.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The last date to register for the CSEET May 2024 is April 15, 2024.

The CSEET May 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent.

Direct link to apply for CSEET 2024

ICSI CSEET May 2024: Know how to register

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the Latest@ICSI

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the registration link for CSEET May 2024

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion to take the print for future reference.

