ICSI CSEET May 2024 registration begins at icsi.edu, here's direct link to apply
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has commenced the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024. Interested candidates can apply at the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The last date to register for the CSEET May 2024 is April 15, 2024.
The CSEET May 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2024.
Eligibility criteria:
Candidates should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent.
ICSI CSEET May 2024: Know how to register
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the Latest@ICSI
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the registration link for CSEET May 2024
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the applictaion form
Submit the applictaion to take the print for future reference.