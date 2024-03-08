IDBI JAM 2024 admit card released at www.idbibank.in, direct link here
Mar 08, 2024 05:58 PM IST
IDBI Bank releases admit card for Junior Assistant Manager recruitment through PGDBF 2024-25, exam on March 17
IDBI Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25. Candidates appearing for the IDBI JAM 2024 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at www.idbibank.in.
IDBI PGDBF -2024-25 examination will be conducted on March 17. For each wrong question, 0.25 marks will be deducted. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies.
IDBI JAM admit card 2024: Know how to download
Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next ,click on the call letter link for “Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
