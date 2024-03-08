IDBI JAM 2024 admit card released at www.idbibank.in, direct link here

IDBI Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25. Candidates appearing for the IDBI JAM 2024 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at www.idbibank.in. IDBI Bank releases admit card for Junior Assistant Manager recruitment through PGDBF 2024-25

IDBI PGDBF -2024-25 examination will be conducted on March 17. For each wrong question, 0.25 marks will be deducted. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies.

IDBI JAM admit card 2024 link

IDBI JAM admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next ,click on the call letter link for “Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference