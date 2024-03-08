 IDBI JAM 2024 admit card released at www.idbibank.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IDBI JAM 2024 admit card released at www.idbibank.in, direct link here

IDBI JAM 2024 admit card released at www.idbibank.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 05:58 PM IST

IDBI Bank releases admit card for Junior Assistant Manager recruitment through PGDBF 2024-25, exam on March 17

IDBI Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25. Candidates appearing for the IDBI JAM 2024 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at www.idbibank.in.

IDBI Bank releases admit card for Junior Assistant Manager recruitment through PGDBF 2024-25
IDBI Bank releases admit card for Junior Assistant Manager recruitment through PGDBF 2024-25

IDBI PGDBF -2024-25 examination will be conducted on March 17. For each wrong question, 0.25 marks will be deducted. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 vacancies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IDBI JAM admit card 2024 link

IDBI JAM admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next ,click on the call letter link for “Junior Assistant Manager Through PGDBF – 2024-25”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On