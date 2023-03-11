Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IDBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 600 Assistant Manager posts till March 11

IDBI recruitment 2023: Apply for 600 Assistant Manager posts till March 11

Published on Mar 11, 2023 09:05 PM IST

Candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

ByHT Education Desk

IDBI Bank has will end the applictaion process for 600 Assistant Manager posts on March 12. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.idbibank.in.

The online test for the post of Assistant Manager will be conducted on Sunday, April 16.

IDBI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 600 vacancies of Assistant Manager posts.

IDBI recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 21 Years and the maximum age is 30 Years.

IDBI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

Next, click on IDBI Recruitment 2023 link.

Register yourself first and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
