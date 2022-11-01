IGNOU December TEE 2022: Exam form submission date extended till Nov 10

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the exam form submission date for IGNOU December TEE 2022. The last date to submit the examination form is till November 10, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far.

The prescribed fee is ₹200/- per course. Candidates who will apply after November 10 will have to pay ₹200 per course with late fee of ₹1100/-.

As per the schedule released by the varsity earlier, the December TEE exam will be conducted from December 2 to January 5, 2023. The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

