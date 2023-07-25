Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU December TEE 2023 datesheet on July 25, 2023. Candidates who will appear for December Term End Examination can check and download the date sheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE 2023 datesheet out at ignou.ac.in, check timetable here

As per the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE will begin on December 1 and will end on January 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IGNOU December TEE 2023 datesheet: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2023 datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for December 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course.

The varsity suggests that required number of assignments in the courses must have been submitted by due date wherever applicable as per the provision of your Programme.

Students are advised to inform discrepancy in date sheet, if any, apart from the above cases (point 3, 6 & 7) in the following format at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in upto August 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the deadline for fresh admission and re-registration for the July 2023 season has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to July 31. Candidates can register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs on the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can also register for online programs at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

