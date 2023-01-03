IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 for BED/PHD/BSCNPB entrance exam out, download link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 for BED/PHD/BSCNPB entrance exam. The admit card has been released on January 2, 2023 and candidates who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The BEd January examination will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The B.Ed and B.ScN(PB) will be for January 2023 session and Ph.D for July 2022 session. The examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON