National Testing Agency, NTA has released IGNOU JAT 2023 second stage exam date. The official notice for the same is available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. IGNOU JAT 2023 second stage exam date released at nta.ac.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the second stage written examination for the Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) will be held on January 31, 2024 and centre will be in Delhi only. Admit Card informing the date of examination, Time/Shift, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc. for the Exam will be issued 3 days prior to date of the examination.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The second stage written examination for the Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be qualifying in nature and the minimum qualifying marks shall be follows: i) Unreserved/General: 60% ii) EWS/OBC(NCL): 55% iii) SC/ST/PwD Candidates: 50%.

IGNOU JAT 2023 second stage exam date: How to download notice

To check the exam notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU JAT 2023 second stage exam date notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the date.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

Official Notice Here