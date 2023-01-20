IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU hall ticket 2022 for June Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates can download the IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card using their enrollment number through the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

The Last date to Apply Online for TEE JUNE-2022 is January 20. Candidates who will apply after January 18, 2023 can download the admit cards from January 21 onwards.

“Hall Ticket of students submitted examination form on or after 18.01.2023, will be available on 21.01.2023 (14:00 hrs) onwards”, reads the official website.

IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022”

Key in your login detail

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

IGNOU June TEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep its hard copy safe for further need.