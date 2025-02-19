Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2025 tentative datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for June 2025 Term End examination can download the timetable through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE 2025 tentative datesheet out at ignou.ac.in, check timetable here

The datesheet reads, "This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2025 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course."

As per the official datesheet, the IGNOU June 2025 TEE will begin on June 2 and will conclude on July 11, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2025 tentative datesheet: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the timetable.

1. Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

2. Click on announcement link and a new page will open.

3. Click on IGNOU June TEE 2025 tentative datesheet link available on the page.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students are advised to inform discrepancy in date sheet, if any, apart from the above cases (point 3, 6, 7 & 8 in the datesheet) in the format available on the datesheet at the email ID: datesheet@ignou.ac.in upto February 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has launched M.Sc. in Biochemistry (MSCBCH) programme, which will begin in the January 2025 admission cycle. The MSCBCH programme spans a flexible duration ranging from a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 4 years. With 80 credits, the course is delivered entirely in English and caters to a wide range of eligible candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

