IGNOU Re-registration extended for July 2022 session extended, details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25. Interested candidates can complete the re-registration process on the official website at www.ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Through its official Twitter account, the university announced that, “ Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022”.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022. https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) September 18, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration for July session: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022”

Fill in all the required details and submit

Take print out for future reference.

