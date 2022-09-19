Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU Re-registration extended for July 2022 session extended, details here

IGNOU Re-registration extended for July 2022 session extended, details here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:30 PM IST

IGNOU has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25

IGNOU has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25
IGNOU has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25
ByHT Education Desk

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25. Interested candidates can complete the re-registration process on the official website at www.ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Through its official Twitter account, the university announced that, “ Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022”.

IGNOU Re-registration for July session: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022”

Fill in all the required details and submit

Take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou
ignou

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out