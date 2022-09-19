IGNOU Re-registration extended for July 2022 session extended, details here
IGNOU has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the re-registration process for July 2022 till September 25. Interested candidates can complete the re-registration process on the official website at www.ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
Through its official Twitter account, the university announced that, “ Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 25th september 2022”.
IGNOU Re-registration for July session: How to apply
Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 25th September, 2022”
Fill in all the required details and submit
Take print out for future reference.
