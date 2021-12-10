IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended till December 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2021. The last date to submit the assignment is till December 31, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The last date has been extended for submission of project/ dissertation/ fieldwork journals/ internship till December 31, 2021. Students can submit the assignment and other copies either online or offline.

This is the second time the varsity has extended the last date to submit the assignment. Earlier the last date was till October 31 which was extended till November 30, 2021. However, the varsity has not disclosed the reason for the extension of the assignment submission.

Meanwhile, the varsity has released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. The examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. The portal for online submission of examination form for the December 2021 term-end exam will be opened in due course. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON