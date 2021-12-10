Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended till December 31
competitive exams

IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended till December 31

IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission date has been extended till December 31, 2021. Candidates can submit the assignment online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended till December 31
IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended till December 31
Published on Dec 10, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the assignment submission date for IGNOU TEE December 2021. The last date to submit the assignment is till December 31, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The last date has been extended for submission of project/ dissertation/ fieldwork journals/ internship till December 31, 2021. Students can submit the assignment and other copies either online or offline. 

This is the second time the varsity has extended the last date to submit the assignment. Earlier the last date was till October 31 which was extended till November 30, 2021. However, the varsity has not disclosed the reason for the extension of the assignment submission. 

Meanwhile, the varsity has released IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative date sheet. The examination will begin on January 20, 2022 and will end on February 22, 2022. The portal for online submission of examination form for the December 2021 term-end exam will be opened in due course. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out