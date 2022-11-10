IGNOU TEE December 2022: Form submission date extended till November 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU TEE December 2022 form submission date. The last date to submit the Term End Examination form submission has been extended till November 15, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice at the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the last date for online submission of examination forms without late fee has been extended till November 15, 2022. Not only this, the last date to submit the exam form with late fee of ₹1100/- plus ₹200/- per course has also been extended from November 16 to November 25, 2022 upto 12 am. The dates have been extended with the approval of the competent authority.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online form was till November 10, 2022. Candidates can submit the forms through the official site of IGNOU.

The exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far.

