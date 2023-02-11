Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in, download result here

IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in, download result here

Published on Feb 11, 2023 05:45 PM IST

IIFT MBA Result 2023 released at iift.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the IIFT MBA Result 2023 today, February 11, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their IIFT scorecard through their application number and date of birth. Along with the scorecard NTA has released the final answer key for IIFT MBA exam.

The IIFT MBA 2023 examination was conducted on December 18, 2022. IFT 2023 provisional answer key was released on January 9.

Score Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25

IIFT MBA result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Score Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25”

Key in your login details

Your IIFT MBA Result would be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
