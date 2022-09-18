IIM CAT 2022 registration ends on September 21; Know how to apply

Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will end the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process on September 21at 5pm. Interested candidates can register for the CAT exam at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions.

The cost of online registration is Rs. 2300 for candidates of all categories, while it is Rs. 1150 for candidates of the SC/ST/PwD categories.

Direct link to apply

CAT Registration 2022: How To Apply

Visit official website iimcat.ac.in

Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

IIMs will hold CAT 2022 for admission to various management programmes.