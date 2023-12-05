close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IIM CAT 2023 response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, raise objections till Dec 8

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, raise objections till Dec 8

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 12:09 PM IST

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet is available at iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 response sheet. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2023 examination can download the response sheet from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet out at iimcat.ac.in
IIM CAT 2023 response sheet out at iimcat.ac.in

The candidates will be able to raise objections to the CAT 2023 answer key till December 8 (5 pm).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M)” reads the official website.

Direct link to check CAT 2023 response sheet link

This year a total of 2.88 lakh candidates have appeared for the CAT 2023 examination. After the objection window closes on December 8, the final CAT 2023 answer keys will be published on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 response sheet: Know how to check

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Log in using your credentials

Check the response sheet

Raise objections if any

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out