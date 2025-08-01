Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has started the registration process for IIM CAT 2025 on August 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common Admission Test 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of IIMK at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2025 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the examination is September 13, 2025. At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any five test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the five preferred cities subject to availability.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

The registration fee is ₹1300/- for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2600/- for all other candidates. r. SC, ST and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

IIM CAT 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. Register yourself and login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available for download from November 5 to November 30, 2025. The examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The result will be declared in first week of January 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.